Lunchbreak: Potato Pancakes & details on Oktoberfest at Harvest Fest in Lake County

Eddie Bauer, chef and owner, Bauer’s Catering in Libertyville and featured chef at Harvest Fest/Oktoberfest at Lake County Fairgrounds
Event:
Oktoberfest
Sept. 22, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Harvest Fest/Farm Heritage Days
Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center
1060 East Peterson Rd., Grayslake, IL
https://lcfair.com/-harvest-fest/
More info on Bauer’s Catering:
1414 North Milwaukee Avenue
Libertyville, IL
https://www.bauerscatering.com/
Recipe:
Potato Pancakes
Ingredients:
3 lbs. russet potatoes, peeled and grated
¼ cup grated Spanish yellow onion
1 cup (approx. 6 stalks) chopped green onions (scallions)
3 Tbsp. Kosher salt
1-½ tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. granulated garlic
4 eggs, beaten
8 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
Directions
- Peel and grate 3 lbs. of russet potatoes, using large holes of grater
- Grate ¼ cup Spanish yellow onions, using large holes of grater
- Finely chop 1 cup green onions
- Crack and beat four large eggs
- Mix all ingredients thoroughly.
- Heat pan on med/low temperature with layer of oil for frying. (Type of oil is your choice)
- Scoop out potato mixture (3 oz. will make approximately 4” pancakes) and place in pan and spread
- Cook approximately 5 minutes on each side or until golden brown
- Place in pan and put in 300 ° oven for 10 minutes
- Remove from oven and place on paper towels
Top with applesauce or Sour Cream.