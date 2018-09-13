Lunchbreak: Potato Pancakes & details on Oktoberfest at Harvest Fest in Lake County

Eddie Bauer, chef and owner, Bauer’s Catering in Libertyville and featured chef at Harvest Fest/Oktoberfest at Lake County Fairgrounds

Event:

Oktoberfest

Sept. 22, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Harvest Fest/Farm Heritage Days

Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center

1060 East Peterson Rd., Grayslake, IL

https://lcfair.com/-harvest-fest/

More info on Bauer’s Catering:

1414 North Milwaukee Avenue
Libertyville, IL

https://www.bauerscatering.com/

Recipe:

Potato Pancakes

 Ingredients:

3 lbs. russet potatoes, peeled and grated

¼ cup grated Spanish yellow onion

1 cup (approx. 6 stalks) chopped green onions (scallions)

3 Tbsp. Kosher salt

1-½ tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. granulated garlic

4 eggs, beaten

8 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

Directions

  1. Peel and grate 3 lbs. of russet potatoes, using large holes of grater
  2. Grate ¼ cup Spanish yellow onions, using large holes of grater
  3. Finely chop 1 cup green onions
  4. Crack and beat four large eggs
  5. Mix all ingredients thoroughly.
  6. Heat pan on med/low temperature with layer of oil for frying. (Type of oil is your choice)
  7. Scoop out potato mixture (3 oz. will make approximately 4” pancakes) and place in pan and spread
  8. Cook approximately 5 minutes on each side or until golden brown
  9. Place in pan and put in 300 ° oven for 10 minutes
  10. Remove from oven and place on paper towels

Top with applesauce or Sour Cream.