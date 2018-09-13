Glenview armed robbery suspect arrested after jumping into Lake Michigan to evade police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A police chase that started in Glenview ended at Chicago's North Avenue Beach with two suspects arrested, one of whom jumped into Lake Michigan to evade police.

Police said they responded to reports of three armed robbers at the T-Mobile store on Waukegan Road in Glenview around 12:23 p.m. Thursday. They said two of the suspects had handguns and forced two employees into the backroom while they stole 10 to 20 cellphones. They fled in a silver Hyundai SUV.

Police chased the suspects all the way to Chicago’s North Avenue Beach via Lake Shore Drive. The suspects ditched the car in the parking lot and one of them jumped into the lake to hide from officers. He was taken into custody. The second suspect was also arrested. It is unclear whether officials are still searching for a third suspect.

Officials searched the water and did not find the handguns.