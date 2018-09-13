Florence’s winds spinning down—but slowly; torrential downpours keep coming; biblical rain tallies/life-threatening flooding in the Carolinas; coastal 100 mph gusts reported with 14 to 30 ft. seas and a devastating storm surge too; 5 more days of sun-filled 80s in Chicago
