FeedonThis: The Trubisky screen shot being talked about all week

CHICAGO - A picture has made its way around Twitter, and it's not a good one for the Bears' quarterback.

On a third down from the Packers' three-yard line, this play went for -minus five yards. Bonus points if you spot the open player.... pic.twitter.com/sLrsDmvK04 — dan durkin (@djdurkin) September 11, 2018

A picture posted by The Athletic writer Dan Durkin shows Mitchell Trubisky missing a wide open Trey Burton in the endzone in the first quarter against the Packers on Sunday. That naturally got others watching the film and debating if the quarterback had missed a receiver or if the screen shot was decieving.

Jarrett Payton gave his opinion on the play to Josh Frydman on Thursday's Sports Feed, which is part of the #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

Speaking of football, Josh and Jarrett are back to picking games this fall on the college level.

See who they're picking in Week 3 locally and one Game of the Week in the video above.

At the end of Thursday's show, the Cubs finished off an extra inning victory over the Nationals in Washington D.C.

But it was one that may have cost them their closer.

The hosts talk about the victory and the injury to Pedro Strop in the video above.