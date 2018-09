× Elementary school in Elgin closed due to mold

ELGIN, Ill. — An elementary school in Elgin is closed today due to mold.

Parents were alerted that mold was found in common areas at Coleman Elementary, located at 1220 Dundee Ave.

The District U46 CEO says the risk of harm is low and the closure is precautionary.

Crews will be cleaning up and reducing moisture levels.

Parents will get an update later today.