× Elections board rules Quinn’s mayoral term limits plan ineligible for November ballot

CHICAGO — Former Governor Pat Quinn is promising to take his Chicago mayoral term limits battle to court.

The elections board ruled his binding referendum is ineligible for the November ballot.

Quinn wanted to ask voters if mayors should be limited to two terms. State law places a limit of three referendum questions per election.

Quinn claims his question was deliberately crowded out when aldermen put forward three advisory questions.