Donnie Rudd sentenced to 75-100 years for murder of wife

CHICAGO — Donnie Rudd was sentenced to 75 to 100 years in prison for the 1973 murder of his wife.

Rudd tried to make it look like Noreen Kumeta was the victim of a car accident. They had been married for less than a month, and he killed her to collect about $100,000 in life insurance.

Rudd is now 76 years old and took the stand to proclaim his innocence on Thursday.

