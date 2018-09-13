Cicero police officer shot near I-55; Suspect reportedly in custody

CICERO, Ill. — A suspect is reportedly in custody after a Cicero police officer was wounded in a shooting Thursday.

The officer was shot near Cicero Avenue and the entrance ramp to I-55 around 5 p.m. Thursday. The officer was shot several times and was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Cicero spokesperson.

The suspect in the shooting reportedly fled from police and was also shot.

A Cicero police officer has been shot during a police investigation in Chicago at I-55 and Cicero Ave. Officer condition is unknown. Please avoid the area and make way for emergency vehicles as intermittent closures will be in effect. pic.twitter.com/WdCcRpfKZg — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 13, 2018

The circumstances surrounding the shooting is not yet known.

Police from Cicero and Chicago remain on the scene. Traffic in the area is delayed and rerouted.

Cicero Avenue is closed in both directions at I-55.

#CHICAGO: Cicero Ave CLOSED both directions @ I-55, along with all Cicero ramps, due to shooting investigation. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/z2Fg8ZYH1r — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) September 13, 2018

#Skycam9 monitoring police activity (shooting) on Cicero Ave near I-55… Avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/ZzlY8sUovz — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) September 13, 2018

#CHICAGO: Watch for heavy delays around Mt. Sinai Hospital (California/Ogden), due to transport of a #Cicero police officer that was shot near I-55/Cicero Ave. pic.twitter.com/6OxjrdsLVP — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) September 13, 2018