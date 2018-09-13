Cicero police officer shot near I-55; Suspect reportedly in custody

CICERO, Ill. — A suspect is reportedly in custody after a Cicero police officer was wounded in a shooting Thursday.
The officer was shot near Cicero Avenue and the entrance ramp to I-55 around 5 p.m. Thursday. The officer was shot several times and was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Cicero spokesperson.
The suspect in the shooting reportedly fled from police and was also shot.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting is not yet known.
Police from Cicero and Chicago remain on the scene. Traffic in the area is delayed and rerouted.
Cicero Avenue is closed in both directions at I-55.
41.814825 -87.743443