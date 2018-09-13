Chicago Scene: Daniela Reyes, student at Merit School of Music, performs live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Daniela Reyes, singer

AJ Wester, teacher at Merit School of Music

Merit School of Music sign up for fall classes and individual lessons for children of all ages and abilities are underway and continue through September 22 online at www.meritmusic.org or by stopping by the school at 38 S. Peoria Street, Chicago.

Nearly 70 percent of Merit students receive need-based aid. This enables motivated students, regardless of economic circumstance, to develop their talent and to use Merit as a springboard for achieving their full musical and personal potential.

