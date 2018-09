Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 15th annual Chicago Turkish Festival features demonstrations of art, dance, music and much more, where Chicagoans will get the opportunity to experience, learn and savor Turkish hospitality, culture, heritage and cuisine.

Turkish Festival at Daley Plaza:

50 W. Washington St.

Chicago, IL 60602

September 13-15, 2018 from 10AM-6PM

chicagoturkishfestival.com/new