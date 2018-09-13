× Anthony Rizzo shows up on Cubs’ team plane to Washington D.C. in full uniform

WASHINGTON D.C. – Leave it to a Joe Maddon team to keep their spirits high when it would be very easy for them to be a little down.

On Wednesday, the Cubs saw their lead in the National League Center dwindle to a game after a 5-1 loss to the Brewers at Wrigley Field. Then they had to get on a plane and head to Washington D.C. to play a make-up game against the Nationals at 3:05 PM Thursday.

It was a difficult spot for a team that is in the midst of a 30-day stretch without a scheduled day off, but that wasn’t about to get Anthony Rizzo down.

Instead, the first baseman did what he could to lift the spirits of the team, creating his own themed road trip.

Rizzo decided that he would show up on the team plane in full uniform, donning the team’s alternate blue jersey, grey pants, and even cleats on the plane. He posted the picture to both his Twitter and Instagram on Thursday morning.

The positive attitude certainly helps during the long stretch of games for the team, which continues on Friday after the make-up game at Nationals Park. The Cubs will immediately return to Chicago to face the Reds at Wrigley Field on Friday, though the team got approval to move that game to 7:05 PM from the original 1:20 PM start due to the late reschedule.

That’s part of a three-game series for the Cubs who then head to Arizona for three games against the Diamondbacks the following Monday through Wednesday. Then on Thursday, September 20th, the team will finally have a scheduled day off.

Until then, Rizzo and the Cubs are doing what they can to keep the pressure of a tight NL Central race and busy schedule as low as they can.