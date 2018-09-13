62-year-old man from Kankakee County missing since Sunday

GRANT PARK, Ill. — The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man.

Daniel A. Jarski, 62, was last seen Sunday, Sept. 9 in rural Grant Park, Ill. When he hadn’t returned home by late afternoon, his family began to worry. It was not known where he was headed or with whom.

Officials say his van was located in Hunting Area 6 off of Illinois Route 113 in Will County.

The Jarski family organized a search party that began searching for Daniel along the Kankakee River Thursday morning.

If you have any information regarding Daniel’s whereabouts, please contact your local police department or Detective Brady Bertrand at (815) 802-7159.