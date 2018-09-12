Dear Tom,

What is the tornado season? Does it affect the hurricane season?

Thanks,

Sharon Bell

Illinois

Dear Sharon,

The U.S. tornado and Atlantic Basin hurricane seasons are based on historic climatological occurrences and they do not have any impact on each other. Tornadoes, can and do occur in any month of the year, though the vast majority of them occur in the spring and summer. In Chicago, the peak time for tornadoes runs from March through June, but yet, the area’s deadliest tornado, the F-5 Plainfield tornado, which claimed 29 lives, occurred on August 28, 1990. While the Atlantic hurricane season that runs from June-November, encompasses the vast majority of tropical cyclone occurrences and like tornadoes, tropical cyclones can occur in any month of the year.