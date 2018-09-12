Vets find moments of peace with butterflies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is the time of year monarch butterflies begin their annual migration from Illinois to Mexico.

On Wednesday, a dozen of those monarchs were brought into Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital to interact with a group of older veterans.

While it sounds like an odd pairing, Cindy Hennessy, of “Making Memories with Butterflies” said the match is magical.

"Here these veterans have lived a lifetime and yet most have never touched a butterfly or had a butterfly hold onto them,” she said “I like to give, and see, that one moment they've never done before."

Men who've lost limbs, fellow soldiers and a piece of their innocent fighting for our country are somehow able to find peace in a moment with something far more delicate than they've ever known.

"It's good to think of peaceful things rather than dwell on past horrible things,” veteran Micahel Brock said. “The butterflies are so delicate and gentle. It just makes me happy....really happy."