CHICAGO - Three recent college graduates are making it easier for people in need to get access to quality furniture.

The Chicago Furniture Bank is housed in a 6,000 square foot warehouse on the city's west side. Through partnerships with six nonprofits - the Chicago Furniture Bank provides gently used sets of furniture for $50 and the organization's founders will personally deliver the goods for $150.

To donate, volunteer or learn more check out the Chicago Furniture Bank website.