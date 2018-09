× Next phase of Lakefront Trail project begins

CHICAGO — The next leg of Chicago’s Lakefront Trail project has started.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and others broke ground Wednesday morning for the section between Roosevelt and 31st St.

The project will eventually separate pedestrians and bicyclists for the trail’s entire 18 miles.

On average, more than 100,000 people use the trail every day .

The separation project is halfway finished, and the park district expects to complete it by the end of the year.