Lunchbreak: Nashville hot chicken & waffle skewers

Joe Fontana, Owner of Fry the Coop

Fry the Coop

Oak Lawn : 5128 W. 95th Street 60453 (708.576.8645)

Elmhurst : 623 West North Avenue 60126 (630.359.5223) *New*

HOURS: Open Monday – Thursday, 11:30–8 p..m., Friday – Sunday, 11:30–9 p.m.

www.frythecoop.com

Recipe:

FRY THE COOP’s

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN & WAFFLES SKEWERS

Dry brine:

4 Breasts (boneless/skinless washed, patted dry, Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper)

Base Rub:

3 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Combine into a bowl and mix until all ingredients are fully blended

Flour dredge:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons of base rub

Mix all into a medium shallow pan

Spicy dip coating:

1/2 cup lard, melted and heated (or hot frying oil)

3 tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Waffles:

1 full box of Belgium Waffle Mix

4 eggs

3 cups of water

8 oz of butter

Maple Syrup

1/2 Cup Bacon, cooked and chopped

1/2 Cup Pearl Sugar

Spiced Butter:

1 lbs butter, unsalted

4 tablespoons honey

4 tablespoons Base Rub

Buttermilk:

Cultured Lowfat Buttermilk, 0.5 gal

Frying Oil:

Beef Tallow (i.e. beef fat) or Vegetable Oil

Directions:

Dry-brine the chicken :

In a bowl, toss the chicken breast with 2 tablespoons base rub; cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 24 hours.

Make the dip and dredge :

In a bowl, whisk together the 3 cups of buttermilk and base rub. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour and 2 tablespoons of base rub. Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture, then dip in the buttermilk mixture, then in the flour mixture again, shaking off the excess after each step. Heat vegetable oil in a deep pan and heat until 350 degrees. Set a wire rack on top of a rimmed baking sheet and set aside. Lower the chicken breast into the fryer and fry until crisp, 5 – 8 mins. Remove the chicken and let it drain on the rack.

Make the spicy coating :

Carefully ladle melted beef fat or frying oil into a medium heatproof bowl and whisk in the cayenne pepper, brown sugar, 3/4 teaspoon sea salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, the paprika and garlic powder. Baste the spice mixture over the hot fried chicken and place on rack. Coat each side with additional base rub on both sides, coat thoroughly.

Spiced Butter :

Leave butter out and get to room temperature. Whisk together butter, honey and base rub. Whisk well and set aside.

For the waffles :

In a large bowl, mix together Belgium waffle mix, water, eggs, and melted butter. Mix well and set aside. Preheat waffle iron to desired temperature. Ladle the batter into a preheated waffle iron with pearl sugar and bacon. Cook the waffles until golden and crisp. Serve immediately.

Assembly :

Cut the cooked waffles into eight pieces and cut your chicken breasts into four pieces. Slide waffle and chicken pieces on the skewer. Scoop a spoonful of the spiced butter and place in the middle of the skewer. Cover with hot maple syrup and enjoy immediately!