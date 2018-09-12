× Jury selection continues in Van Dyke trial

CHICAGO — Jury selection is expected to continue Wednesday in the trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014.

Five jurors were selected Monday as voir dire, or the process of interviewing potential jurors, began at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, 2650 S. California Ave. Roughly 200 jury prospects last week received 27-page questionnaires with more than 100 questions.

In all, 12 jurors and four alternates are needed.

Van Dyke’s defense team has long argued the trial should be moved outside of Cook County because it would be impossible to find impartial jurors in Chicago. Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery in the Oct. 20, 2014, slaying of McDonald, who was shot 16 times. Dashcam video of the shooting, which was released 13 months later via court order, sparked massive protests.

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan has declined to rule on a motion to move the trial, saying he wanted to interview potential Cook County jurors first.

Follow @ericademarest and @UnruhJulie for updates from the courthouse.