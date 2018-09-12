× Jimmy Buffet launching medical marijuana line

Musician Jimmy Buffett is going from Margaritaville to medical marijuana.

Buffett signed a deal with cannabis company, Surterra Wellness, to create a new brand called Coral Reefer.

Surterra Wellness will develop and market medical and therapeutic cannabis products that include patches, vaporizer pens, oral sprays and topical creams.

“Cannabis is good medicine and should be made available to all who need it,” Buffett said in a statement from Surterra.

Coral Reefer will only be available through Surterra’s medical marijuana stores.

The company has medical marijuana licenses in Florida and Texas, and it plans to expand to other states.

Buffett’s franchise empire already includes restaurants, hotels, casinos, and beer.