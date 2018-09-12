× Jewel-Osco in Illinois Medical District closed due to rodents, officials say

CHICAGO — A Jewel-Osco in the city was closed due to rodents being found inside the store, according to health officials.

The Chicago Department of Public Health conducted an inspection at the Jewel-Osco at 1220 S. Ashland Ave. on Tuesday and found rodents. They said the store will remain closed until the CDPH determines the location has met code standards.

Officials at Jewel-Osco said they are working with the health department to rectify the situation.

In early August, rodent droppings were found in a Walmart at 4650 W. North Ave. in the Austin neighborhood.