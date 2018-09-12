Gutierrez announces he will not run for Chicago mayor

CHICAGO — Longtime Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez will announce today he will not run for Chicago mayor, WGN News confirms.

"I must humbly decline" to run for mayor, says Rep. Luis Gutierrez. Says he gave his word to his daughter he'd back her run for alderman and he promised to help rebuild Puerto Rico. Also, calls government response after the hurricane "a horrific failure."

Gutierrez announced in late 2017 that he wouldn’t see re-election to the congressional seat that he’s held since 1992.

64-year-old Gutierrez is a leading member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and has pushed for federal aid to help rebuild Puerto Rico.

Gutierrez says he’ll still spend lots of time in Chicago, including helping with his daughter’s 2019 bid for a Chicago City Council seat and Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s re-election campaign.