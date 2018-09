× Friday’s Cubs game now a night game

CUBS-REDS SEPTEMBER 14 GAME TO START AT 7:05 P.M. CDT

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

CHICAGO – The Friday, September 14 game vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, currently listed as 1:20 p.m. CDT, is now scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. CDT and will air on WGN. Gates will open approximately two hours before the start of the evening game. No ticket exchange is necessary.