Cubs get the rarest of “Friday Night Lights” for a second-straight year

CHICAGO – For a second-straight year in the regular season, the Cubs are going under the “Friday Night Lights.”

On Wednesday night, the team announced that their game against the Reds on Friday, scheduled initially for 1:20 PM, has been pushed back to a 7:05 PM evening start.

This has been done since the Cubs will have to travel back from Washington D.C. Thursday night after making up a postponed game from Sunday with the Nationals. Joe Maddon’s team will leave Chicago to play that contest once their Wednesday night game with the Brewers at Wrigley Field has concluded.

Night games on Friday nights require a special exemption from the Chicago City Council, since it’s against the original agreement for night baseball at Wrigley Field during the regular season. Last year they granted the Cubs a special exemption to the Cubs to play a Friday evening game against the Brewers on September 8th since the team was traveling back from Pittsburgh after a night game.

The move was made to aid the Cubs’ eventual successful pursuit of the National League Central division championship.