Davina & the Vagabonds perform ‘Red Shoes’ LIVE!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Davina & the Vagabonds

Tonight

City Winery

citywinery.com

Davina and the Vagabonds have grown from a down-and-dirty blues band into an acoustic ensemble on the international stage. In recent years they have performed in 45 states, 2 Canadian provinces and 12 European countries. With influences ranging from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits, the band draws from the last 100 years of American music. Davina has been compared to Etta James, Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin, Billie Holiday and Betty Boop. Davina and the Vagabonds’ latest record, Nicollet and 10th, was recorded over two nights in early 2015 at the Dakota in Minneapolis-Saint Paul.