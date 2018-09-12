× Blackhawks announce plans to honor the late Stan Mikita during the 2018-2019 season

CHICAGO – As the Blackhawks take the ice for the upcoming season, the memory of one of their greatest players will never be far from their mind or their heart.

That’s because the team is planning both an opening night and season-long tribute to the late Stan Mikita.

On Wednesday, the Blackhawks announced that they will wear a No. 21 patch on both their home and road sweater for the entire 2018-2019 campaign as a way to honor Mikita, who died in August 7th at the age of 78 after a long illness.

The @NHLBlackhawks will wear at No. 21 patch on their jerseys for the 2018-2019 season in honor of the late Stan Mikita. This is how it will look on their home jerseys. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/vHEMTqBVgI — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 12, 2018

The picture above is what the patch will look on the team’s home red sweaters. A No. 21 will also be on the ice at the United Center for the entire season as well.

Before the team’s home opener against the Maple Leafs on Sunday, October 7th, the team will have a special ceremony to pay tribute to Mikita. Fans are encouraged to arrive well ahead of the 6 PM faceoff to see the opening ceremony.

Mikita played 22 seasons for the Blackhawks and leads the franchise in both points (1,467) along with games (1,394). He won four Art Ross Trophies for leading the NHL in scoring, along with a pair of Hart Trophies for league MVP and the Lady Byng Trophy twice for sportsmanship.

His No. 21 was retired in 1980 shortly after he ended his career and was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.