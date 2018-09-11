Dear Tom,

What, besides making landfall or drifting into the cooler North Atlantic, makes hurricanes weaken?

Thanks,

John Zbesko

Evanston

Dear John,

Wind shear is the kryptonite for hurricanes. Despite an abundance of warm ocean water and no interaction with land masses, a powerful hurricane can weaken if there is sufficient wind shear, an increase of wind speed and chance of direction with height. High wind shear values can tear apart the storm’s cumulonimbus cloud ring, disrupting its circulation which hampers intensification and development. If the wind shear decreases, a weakening storm can quickly regain its strength. Other factors that can weaken a hurricane are intrusions of dry air and traveling in the wake of another hurricane that has caused an upwelling of colder bottom water, in an otherwise warm, tropical ocean environment.