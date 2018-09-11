Sunshine, warmth here for an extended stay

Chicago’s is setting up for an extended run of September sunshine and warmth. Despite the city’s first 100 percent sunny day in more than two months Tuesday, September is registering just 47 percent of its possible sunshine, well below the month’s 64 percent normal value. That number should surge through the upcoming weekend as the string of sunny and warm days continues. Tuesday’s official high at O’Hare reached 79, but daily 80s are expected into next week, likely boosting the year’s total of 80-degree plus days to 97 by next Tuesday, well within reach of the city’s record of 103 days established in 2005.

The city’s run of good weather is in direct contrast to the potentially deadly perils awaiting the mid-Atlantic states as Category 4 Hurricane Florence barrels toward a North Carolina landfall on Friday.