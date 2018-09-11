Semi crashes into apartment building in Lansing

LANSING, Ill. — A semi left the roadway and crashed into an apartment building in Lansing.
The accident, involving an Xtra Lease semitruck, happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday on Torrence Avenue near 184th Street.
Fire crews worked to rescue the driver from the cab of the semi, which crashed into the front of the building.
One person from the basement apartment of the building was transported to Christ Hospital. A witness said the driver told her he drifted to sleep.
According to Lansing police, Torrence Avenue is closed in both directions at 184th Street. Avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
41.561111 -87.558726