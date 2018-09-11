Semi crashes into apartment building in Lansing

LANSING, Ill. — A semi left the roadway and crashed into an apartment building in Lansing.

The accident, involving an Xtra Lease semitruck, happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday on Torrence Avenue near 184th Street.

Fire crews worked to rescue the driver from the cab of the semi, which crashed into the front of the building.

One person from the basement apartment of the building was transported to Christ Hospital. A witness said the driver told her he drifted to sleep.

LANSING: Crews working to get driver out of cab of the semi after he crashed into apartment building. @cgousman learning that 1 person inside the apartment building transported to the hospital. Witness saw crash just before 5 a.m., says cab driver told her he drifted off to sleep pic.twitter.com/HTnxCGCfXk — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) September 11, 2018

Here's a look at the semi that crashed into an apartment building off of Torrence near 184th. Torrence is CLOSED both directions at 184th. (📷: Lansing Police Dept.) We'll have a live view from Skycam9 up next on @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/mMzqAwQn8t — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) September 11, 2018

According to Lansing police, Torrence Avenue is closed in both directions at 184th Street. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.