Police search for man they say fatally shot sister, injured 3 others at Elgin bar

ELGIN, Ill. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they said fatally shot his sister and injured three others at an Elgin bar over the weekend.

Elgin police said they are trying to find Shannon Smith, 23, a Chicago man, who they said shot and killed a woman at D Hangout Bar at 555 S. McLean Blvd.

Police responded to the Elgin bar on Sunday, Sept. 9 around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Police said four people were shot, and one of the victims, Shaprie Smith, 25, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident started as an argument in the parking lot between several people including the suspect and the victim. Police said the argument escalated into a shooting. The suspect left in a car that was later found in Chicago.

Shannon Smith was later identified as Shaprie Smith’s brother.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Shannon Smith for multiple charges including first-degree murder.

Police said they have tried to locate Shannon Smith, but have “exhausted all investigative means to find him.” They are now asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call police at 847-289-2700. Police said he should not be approached and the public should call 911 if they see him. Police said he may be armed.

Shannon Smith is described as an African American man about 6-feet tall and 180 pounds.