Police release photos after suspects break into Gary school, steal 20 laptops

GARY, Ind. – Police in Indiana released surveillance photos of several people suspected of breaking into Gary Middle College and stealing 20 laptops.

The surveillance photos show three men who officials said broke into the school on Tuesday, Sept. 4. The burglars broke in through a glass door around 9:30 p.m., according to school officials. There was a fourth man covered from head to toe who stood outside as the look out. The door was boarded up and the thieves broke in again around 1 a.m.

The alarm system at the school was malfunctioning at the time of the incident. The thieves stole 20 laptops and destroyed the cart that had the computers inside.

One of the suspects was wearing a Trinity sweatshirt. Another was wearing a sweatshirt with a Hammond Clark School logo.

Principal Joe Arredondo said it’s frustrating but they’re just trying to help their students and the community.

“We’re not going to let this get in the way. I think we were mad for a day and now it’s fight on,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This is the fourth break-in at Gary Middle College, and the third in the last week and a half.