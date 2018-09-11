No ‘Queen of Hearts’ winner—again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCHENRY, Ill. -- It was another enormous “Queen Of Hearts” drawing Tuesday night at the VFW in McHenry, but no one went home a winner—again.

Tuesday night’s jackpot was $6,077,599. Organizers said no matter what happens, somebody is going to win next week. Organizers said they’ll just keep pulling tickets until the queen of hearts is revealed and someone becomes a millionaire.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

The manager of the VFW, Dwane Lungren, said thousands of people visited the VFW each day. Some lined up as early as 11 a.m. to get their tickets.

The "Queen of Hearts" journey started in November 2016. They kept flipping cards, but the queen has never been revealed, so the pot kept growing.

The money will be split three ways: 60 percent to the winner, 20 percent each to the post and next raffle.