Midday Fix: Health tips for kittens and older cats
-
Unprecedented July Sweep! WGN News ranks #1 or #2 in nearly every time slot
-
Midday Fix: Dean chats with Phil Rosenthal, creator and host of Somebody Feed Phil
-
Midday Fix: Demetrius Ivory previews Adler Planetarium’s Family After Dark event
-
Midday Fix: Ryan Dempster stops by the Midday Show to talk about his upcoming charity event – Off The Mound
-
Midday Fix: Monte Reel, author of A Brotherhood of Spies
-
-
Midday Fix: Brandon James performs live
-
Midday Fix: Live performance from Madison Cunningham
-
Midday Fix: Trees That Feed
-
Midday Fix: New Orleans BBQ Shrimp and details on Square Roots Festival
-
Midday Fix: Tips to save you money on back to school shopping
-
-
Midday Fix: Rick Stone The Blues Man
-
Midday Fix: Dan Abrams, author of Lincoln’s Last Trial
-
Midday Fix: Live performance from Federico Colli, Italian pianist