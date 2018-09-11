× Matt Nagy won’t let the Bears dwell on their second half collapse against the Packers

LAKE FOREST – You can give him and the organization some credit – the fan base hasn’t been this passionate about their franchise in a little while.

With that being the case, losses become a little more painful. When it comes after blowing a 20-point lead, it’s borderline crushing.

That’s the line Matt Nagy is walking this week as his Bears’ team inspired the fan base with a first half to remember against the rival Packers, only to watch Aaron Rodgers recreate some familiar nightmares. The 24-23 defeat after taking a 20-0 lead in the fourth quarter is a potentially rattling result considering the national audience and the history between the teams.

Yet Nagy, who is dealing with this type of loss for the first time as a head coach, is trying to put things in perspective immediately.

“We need to use this to get better,” said Nagy on Monday. “If you have the negative, pessimistic, approach to it, then that’s all wrong. We’re not gonna have that. We’re not gonna have it as coaches. We’re not going to have it as players. We’re gonna learn from it – and that’s my job as a head coach to make sure that they learn from it.”

There is a lot to digest for even the most experienced of head coaches in the National Football League. There is the strong 86-yard first drive of the year, the stout defensive performance in the first half, Aaron Rodgers’ throwing three touchdowns on a bad left knee, and the offense’s inability to put the game away.

It was eerily reminiscent of Nagy’s last game as Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, when a 21-3 halftime lead evaporated in the AFC Wild Card game against the Titans, who rallied for a 22-21 loss. Don’t think the coach hasn’t heard the comparison a few times over the last 24 hours.

“Trust me, I’ll be harder on myself more than anybody,” said Nagy of the effort. “I’ve done that. I’ve looked at the film – all three phases – and I have a much clearer picture now today than i did last night.”

Even so, expect it to be cloudy for a while as the offense continues to learn Nagy’s system. They had a great start on Sunday night with a touchdown and a field goal in the first 16 minutes, but were unable to capitalize on three of their four trips to the red zone. Of course there were a few questionable play calls along the way, including the decision with 2:47 to go in the fourth quarter, when on 3rd-and-1 Nagy elected to pass instead of run with Jordan Howard, who had carries of 22 and 11 yards earlier in the drive.

That throw from Mitchell Trubisky was incomplete, the Bears settled with a field goal, Kyle Fuller dropped a potential game-sealing interception, and then Rodgers threw the game-winning touchdown to Randall Cobb. It was a scenario all too familiar to a jaded fanbase of the team who haven’t seen a playoff appearance since 2010.

Yet all of these early struggles, Nagy insists, are part of developing this era of the franchise. Growing pains are just part of it, even if they are a kick to the gut.

“This is part of the process. As hard as that is for people to understand, this is how it goes,” said Nagy. “So we need to make sure that we stay positive. I’m not saying by any means that anybody shouldn’t be feeling the way they feel. Trust me, we all feel that way, but we can’t sit and live in the past. We’re not going to be pessimistic. We care about it, it matters to us, but we’re not going to be the ‘glass half empty’ people.

“We won’t do that.”

That mantra is getting a good early challenge.