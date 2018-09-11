× Man, 25, shot near South Side funeral home

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was shot near a South Side funeral home Tuesday night.

He was shot in his upper left thigh about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 7800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. The man told authorities he was walking in an alley when someone approached and fired several shots.

An officer applied pressure to the man’s wound until he could be transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition had stabilized, police said.

The shooting occurred on the same block as Leak & Sons Funeral Home, 7838 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.