Lunchbreak: Smoked trout & zucchini cakes and details on the upcoming Cooking Up A Cure for Scleroderma event

Chef Cleetus Friedman

Executive chef of The Lakefront Restaurant at Theater on the Lake

Chairperson: Cooking Up a Cure

Event:

Cooking Up a Cure

Thursday, September 13

VIP: 5:30 p.m.

General Admission: 6:30 p.m.

Galleria Marchetti

825 W. Erie

Chicago, IL 60642

http://www.cookingupacurechicago.com/

http://www.scleroderma.org/chicago

http://www.cookingupacurechicago.com/tickets.html

Cooking Up a Cure is a fundraising event which combines Chicago’s greatest chefs, breweries, wineries and distilleries to raise money and awareness for the Scleroderma Foundation Greater Chicago Chapter. All proceeds from the Cooking Up a Cure event will support the Scleroderma Foundation’s ongoing mission of providing support, education and research for scleroderma patients and their families The all-star culinary event, chaired by Cleetus Friedman, executive chef of The Lakefront at Theater on the Lake, happens Thursday, September 13, Galleria Marchetti at 825 W. Erie in Chicago. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 6 p.m. for general admission.

The event indulges guests in a generous sampling of culinary treats from the amazing rock star line-up of local restaurants, beer, wine and specialty cocktails. Music by Cage + Aquarium DJs, silent auction and other fun surprises will be in store for guests.

For more information on The Lakefront Restaurant:

https://theateronthelake.com/restaurant/

The Lakefront Restaurant

2401 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

Recipes:

Smoked Trout & Zucchini Cakes

Ingredients:

¼ cup mayonnaise

4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¼ cup tablespoons chopped chives

½ cup grain mustard

2 tablespoons cayenne

3 pounds smoked trout, chopped

4 cups gluten free cracker crumbs

1 medium zucchini, coarsely grated (1 1/2 cups)

1 tablespoon olive oil

The Recipe:

Whisk together mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, chives, mustard, cayenne, and 1/4 teaspoon each of salt and pepper in a medium bowl.

Stir together trout, cracker crumbs, zucchini, and mayonnaise mixture in another bowl.

Form trout mixture into 3-inch patties. Heat oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot, then cook trout cakes, carefully turning once, until golden, about 4-6 minutes total.

Serve over slaw.

Fennel & Red Pepper Slaw with Mint Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

Slaw

1 jicama (peeled and thinly sliced)

1 apple (cores and thinly sliced)

1 fennel bulb (fronds trimmed, split, and thinly sliced)

1 red pepper (seeds removed and thinly sliced)

1 small red onion (thinly sliced)

2 sweet or blood oranges (seeds removed)

Dressing:

2oz apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

10 fresh mint leaves

4 oz extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

How to make it work:

Mix all slaw ingredients in bowl and set aside

Blend dressing ingredient in food processor, then toss with slaw