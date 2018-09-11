× Dylan Covey’s return to the White Sox rotation wrecked by the Royals

KANSAS CITY – Originally, this would have been a more anticipated game on the White Sox schedule.

That’s because this would have been the third start in the young career for pitcher Michael Kopech, whose turn in the rotation would have been Tuesday’s contest with the Royals. But White Sox don’t need to be reminded about one of their toughest stories of the season.

The young pitcher is prepping himself for Tommy John surgery after a UCL tear, which takes him out for the rest of the 2018 season along with the 2019 campaign.

Dylan Covey, who has been apart of the rotation on and off this season, filled into take his place with much less fanfare. Unfortunately it wasn’t a happy return as the Royals were able to get to him in the middle innings.

The pitcher was charged with five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings at Kauffman Stadium Tuesday night as Kansas City beat the White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday night, handing them a second loss in as many games.

It’s the Royals’ seventh-straight home victory.