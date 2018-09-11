× Cubs play the waiting game when it comes to Thursday’s contest in Washington D.C.

CHICAGO – Mother Nature has made here presence felt a number of times in the 2018 season, especially with the Cubs.

A number of games at a rainy, snowy, or just frigid Friendly Confines in April messed with the team’s schedule along with many others in Major League Baseball. Now as the season comes to an end, the weather is making a long stretch for the Cubs even worse.

Due to a rainout on Sunday in Washington D.C., the Cubs are having to pull off a most unusual one-game road trip on Thursday.

After their night game against the Brewers at Wrigley Field Wednesday night, they’ll hop on a plane early Thursday morning to make-up the game lost Sunday at 3:05 PM CST. Then they return after the game to Chicago to start a three-game series with Reds on Friday at 1:20 PM.

This, of course, takes away the Cubs’ scheduled off day Thursday, and would extend their consecutive days without one to 30. The next one isn’t schedule till Thursday, September 20th.

Oh, and Hurricane Florence is bearing down on the East Coast and threatens to have an effect on travel to the contest.

Naturally the Cubs would be interested in seeing the MLB reverse the decision. Team president of business operations Crane Kenney told “The Bernstein & McKnight Show” on 670 the Score that the team wants it moved to the Monday after the regular season.

That would be October 1st, the day before the scheduled National League Wild Card Game.

As of first pitch on Tuesday before the Cubs’ game with the Brewers at Wrigley Field there was no change in the plan to play the game in Washington D.C. on Thursday. Could the game be postponed till after the season, maybe moved to Wrigley Field with the Nationals as the official home team or a neutral site?

All of these are theories until the MLB makes a move, according to Cubs president Theo Epstein, as the team must play the waiting game on Thursday’s game.

“The biggest story in the country right now is the hurricane and we everyone the best in terms of safety. So we’re just going to keep an eye on it,” said Epstein on Monday. “Common sense will prevail, I’m sure, depending on how things look the next couple of days.”

In the meantime, it’s wait and see with a bit of rest in a busy stretch.