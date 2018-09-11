× Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Milwaukee

*Jose Quintana struggled at Wrigley Field in April and May (6.66 ERA), but has been much better at the Friendly Confines since (3.63).

*Jhoulys Chacin looks to join Jon Lester as the only NL pitchers with double figures in road victories in 2018. The last time a Brewer won 10 or more road games in a season was 2009, when Braden Looper went 10-3.

*The top of the Cubs’ lineup has been shuffled many times this season, but whoever has been in the top four spots has produced an MLB-best .289 BA.

*Lorenzo Cain is also working on a strong second half – for the second straight season. His .334 post-ASG BA for the two years in the best in baseball.