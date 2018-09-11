Community honors pledge to never forget 9/11 victims through service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVER FOREST, Ill. — A simple fundraiser started by a group of students on the first anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is now an annual tradition enlisting an entire suburban community.

River Forest students looking for a way to help the families of 9/11 victims settled on a simple solution in 2002: a lemonade stand. The modest fundraising effort made enough sales to raise almost $400.

Now seniors in high school, those students continue their tradition today, joined by an outpouring of community support that stretches for blocks. Now called "LemonAid," the annual fundraiser held on September 11 has collected over $250,000 for dozens of local charities and causes.

Under the motto of "kids helping kids," LemonAid marks the anniversary of 9/11 by making it a day of service, remembering those lost by supporting generations to come.