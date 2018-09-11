× CLTV PLANS TO TELEVISE LIVE WGN NEWS COVERAGE OF VAN DYKE TRIAL

CHICAGO, September 10, 2018 – WGN News will be covering the highly anticipated criminal trial of Jason Van Dyke live from the courtroom via CLTV, starting with full coverage of opening statements by the prosecution and defense until the conclusion of the trial. CLTV can be found on Comcast Xfinity channels 352/1091, RCN 616 and Mediacom 215.

Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was charged with murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery more than a year after the October 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald of Chicago. The charges were filed after the release of police dashcam video showing McDonald walking in the street with a knife as police vehicles responded to the scene on the city’s southwest side. Video showed Van Dyke shooting the teen, who was not approaching police, 16 times. The case has been a focus of national debate over police shootings and has sparked political protest in the city.

WGN/CLTV will cover the Van Dyke case live from the courtroom. WGN-TV reporter Julie Unruh will lead WGN’s coverage from the courtroom, with other reporters covering protests outside the courtroom. Opening statements by the attorneys will follow jury selection.

The prosecution is being led by Kane County State’s Attorney Joseph H. McMahon, who was assigned when the Cook County State’s Attorney stepped aside. Daniel Q. Herbert leads the defense. The case will be tried in the George N. Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago. Judge Vincent Gaughan will preside.

CLTV has been the leader in live coverage of criminal trials since Cook County courts began permitting video coverage less than four years ago, under rules adopted by the Illinois Supreme Court.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, LINK”http://www.WGNTV.com”WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News app. Get local weather on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com