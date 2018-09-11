Chicago Red Cross volunteers ready to help when Hurricane Florence hits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A group of Red Cross workers from Chicago is getting ready to head to the Carolinas to help out in relief efforts that may be needed when Hurricane Florence hits landfall.

Volunteers will be deployed for up to three weeks at various sites to offer disaster relief at shelters set up for victims.

The Greater Chicago Red Cross is urging people to donate to the relief effort.

Donate by visiting redcross.org , calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.