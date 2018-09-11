Chance the Rapper dodges question about Chicago mayoral run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- On the red carpet for the premiere of his feature film debut, Chance the Rapper dodged WGN's questions about entering the Chicago mayoral race.

The premiere for Chance's pizza delivery horror movie "Slice" was held at Chicago's Arclight Theater, and WGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards was there to chat with Chance before it was shown.

When Dean asked Chance about the possibility of running for mayor, Chance suggested that they keep their conversation about the movie "Slice."

When Dean pressed him again for an answer, he said "no comment" and was moved along by his PR person.

Dean said on WGN Morning News Tuesday that he figured it was a legit question since Chance talks so openly and often about politics, the mayor's office and violence in Chicago.

The movie "Slice" will not be in theaters. It's available on online platforms.