Carolinas brace for what forecasters there are calling “the storm of a lifetime”; Hurricane Florence approaching with life-threatening storm surge, wind and flooding; air venting out its top to keep Chicago warm and dry through weekend
Thunderstorms possible later this afternoon – best chance south of Interstate-80
Humidity gives way to showers and storms
Storms possible mid-week
Storms possible with more humid weather
Scattered evening storms possible
Cloudy and storms possible for Labor Day
Surging temps and humidities to lend this Labor Day weekend a “tropical feel”: the combo is to fuel t-storms in distinct clusters; rain-free hours expected between; highest storm concentrations/ ”marginal” severe weather risk: Saturday into Saturday night
Latest storm reports
Another hot, humid day: This year’s 21st official 90° temp on the way; a few scattered daytime storms to segue into more widespread, heavier storms Tuesday night; severe weather and excessive rains possible; cooldown follows
Heavy rain, storms in Chicago area through early Wednesday morning
Wisconsin storms sinking south.. moving into far northern Lake County
Band of showers/thunderstorms moving out of southern Wisconsin into northern Illinois early this Thursday evening
Storms usher in cooler, less humid weather