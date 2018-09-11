4 wounded in Far South Side shooting, police say
CHICAGO — Four people were wounded in a Far South Side shooting Tuesday.
The attack happened about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.
A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot multiple times, police said.
Three other victims were taken to local hospitals, where their conditions had stabilized, officials said: a 21-year-old woman shot in her right hip; a 16-year-old boy shot in his lower right leg; and a 19-year-old man shot in his left elbow.
No other details were immediately available.
41.702757 -87.563220