× 4 wounded in Far South Side shooting, police say

CHICAGO — Four people were wounded in a Far South Side shooting Tuesday.

The attack happened about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot multiple times, police said.

Three other victims were taken to local hospitals, where their conditions had stabilized, officials said: a 21-year-old woman shot in her right hip; a 16-year-old boy shot in his lower right leg; and a 19-year-old man shot in his left elbow.

No other details were immediately available.