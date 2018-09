CHICAGO — Two people were shot while on Interstate 57 near 99th Street, according to officials.

The Chicago Tribune reports city and state police officials were notified of a shooting in the area near 99th Street and Union Avenue around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victims drove themselves to a nearby hospital for treatment, Larry Merritt, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department told the Tribune.

The victims’ genders, ages and conditions are currently unknown.

No further information was provided.