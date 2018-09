CHICAGO – A 17-year-old was shot in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police said the teen was sitting on a bench in the 1400 block of North Luis Munoz Drive around 6 p.m. when several men discharged at least one weapon in his direction.

The teen was hit in the left shoulder. He went to Norwegian Hospital and police said he is in good condition.

Four people of interest were taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.