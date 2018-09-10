× White Sox can’t snap out of their slump against the struggling Royals

KANSAS CITY – With all of the struggles that come with a rebuilding year, the White Sox actually have a team that is looking up at them in their own division.

The Royals, who are far removed from the World Series title three years ago, came into Monday’s game with their visitors from Chicago trailing them by 8 1/2 games in the American League Central division. They’re the second-worst team in all of Major League Baseball, trailing only the woeful Orioles who’ve already reached 100 losses with just under three weeks left in the season.

But not even the Royals could give the White Sox some relief from their recent struggles as they start a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium – and the ending wasn’t pretty.

Tied at three in the 10th, Alcides Escobar’s bunt went to pitcher Jeanmar Gomez, who threw to third to try get Brian Goodwin. But his throw sailed over the glove of Yolmer Sanchez, allowing the runner to score the walk-off winner in a 4-3 Royals’ victory.

It’s the sixth-straight loss for the White Sox who fall to 56-88 on the season.