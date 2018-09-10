Suspect injured after police-involved shooting at Maywood Burger King

MAYWOOD, Ill. — A robbery suspect was shot after a police-involved shootout at a Maywood Burger King.

Police responded to a call of an armed robbery in progress around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Burger King restaurant located at 49 W. Lake Street.

The suspect ran outside, where two officers fired shots at him. Witnesses said it appeared the suspect was holding a BB gun, and saw him collapse on the street.

“Upon their response they found an offender fleeing the scene which they gave chase to, there was a weapon displayed by the offender at which time caused our officers to discharge their weapons,” Angela Patterson, Maywood police officer, said.

Cellphone video capture the scene as police fired more than a dozen shots at the suspect.

Police said the suspect was the only one hit. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two officers involved were also taken to the hospital as a precaution. They were treated and released.

Maywood police said a weapon was found and the money that was stolen was also recovered. People who were inside the Burger King were visibly shaken by the incident.

Patterson said the last police-involved shooting in Maywood was a year ago.

“It’s not something that occurs often here in the village of Maywood,” she said. “We want our community to know that they can rest assured that Maywood police is definitely on the job.”

There is no word on whether the suspect will be charged. Illinois State Police are now investigating and the two officers involved have been place on administrative duty.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police. Officials said callers can remain anonymous.

The Burger King reopened on Monday. Management did not comment about the incident.