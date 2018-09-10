Series of warm days to extend through weekend

Forecasts covering the next 7 days will seem repetitive since Chicago, along with much of the Midwest and Great lakes region, can expect a prolonged period of sunny, warm days. The warm spell will result from a stationary ridge of high pressure over the area, aided by the presence of hurricane Florence, due to make landfall along the Carolinas later this week. The high pressure will provide a very light wind regime as well as abundant sunshine. Even though an influx of warm air will not be present, our temperatures are still expected to rise a few degrees each day heading into the weekend. By Thursday and Friday, readings will likely be at a mid-July level, with highs in some areas approaching 90 degrees. Dew points are to remain low, staying generally in the 50s. This will allow for seasonably cool nights, with morning lows mainly in the 50s across the outlying suburbs, and 60s closer to the city.