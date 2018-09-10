Midday Fix: Demetrius Ivory previews Adler Planetarium’s Family After Dark event

Kyle Sater, Manager of Program Development at the Adler Planetarium
Event:
Adler Planetarium’s Family After Dark event. (1300 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago)
Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Calling all families: Harness your imagination and creativity and join us at the Adler Planetarium as we dive deep into a world of fantasy and science fiction! Your job as a family will be to IMAGINE, PLAY and DISCOVER new possibilities around science fiction and fantasy. Transform your persona as you take on this exciting adventure. The possibilities are endless!
What’s included?
- Full access and admission to museum exhibits and galleries
- Unlimited sky shows in our two state-of-the-art dome theaters
- Special hands-on activities and presentations
- Live entertainment
- The best view of the skyline from anywhere in Chicago!
A limited menu will be available at Galileo’s Café, along with a kid-friendly bar with select adult beverages, water, juice, milk, & soda. Ticket price does not include food or drink. You can also bring your own food to enjoy picnic-style outside.
https://www.adlerplanetarium.org/events/family-after-dark-sept-28/