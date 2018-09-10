Midday Fix: Demetrius Ivory previews Adler Planetarium’s Family After Dark event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kyle Sater, Manager of Program Development at the Adler Planetarium

Event:

Adler Planetarium’s Family After Dark event. (1300 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago)

Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Calling all families: Harness your imagination and creativity and join us at the Adler Planetarium as we dive deep into a world of fantasy and science fiction! Your job as a family will be to IMAGINE, PLAY and DISCOVER new possibilities around science fiction and fantasy. Transform your persona as you take on this exciting adventure. The possibilities are endless!

What’s included?

Full access and admission to museum exhibits and galleries

Unlimited sky shows in our two state-of-the-art dome theaters

Special hands-on activities and presentations

Live entertainment

The best view of the skyline from anywhere in Chicago!

A limited menu will be available at Galileo’s Café, along with a kid-friendly bar with select adult beverages, water, juice, milk, & soda. Ticket price does not include food or drink. You can also bring your own food to enjoy picnic-style outside.

